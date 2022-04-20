There have been a range of driving offences for officers to contend with, from uninsured drivers and illegal off-roaders to children riding motorcycles.
These are eight of the incidents tackled by Derbyshire Police over the last seven days as they work to keep our roads safe.
1. Drugged-up driver
The rider of this moped was stopped at the weekend by officers in Langley Mill, due to concerns over the standard of driving. Further roadside checks led to one adult male being arrested for providing a positive roadside drug sample. The male was reported for traffic offences and released under investigation.
Photo: Heanor SNT
2. Uninsured quad bike
This quad bike was stopped by officers in Heanor last week, and was found to have no registration plates or insurance. It was subsequently seized.
Photo: Heanor SNT
3. Illegal off-roader
This off-road motorbike was being driven around Shipley Country Park in Heanor yesterday. The rider was eventually stopped and reported for offences, and the bike was seized. A second individual was arrested for public order offences - the investigation into this is ongoing.
Photo: Heanor SNT
4. ‘Dangerous behaviour’ from kids
The DRPU reported today that children had been seen engaging in “dangerous behaviour” by riding this motorcycle in Chaddesden. The bike was found, having been abandoned, and officers said it was “destined for the scrap yard”.
Photo: DRPU