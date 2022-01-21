Police issue urgent appeal for help finding missing Derbyshire woman

The 59-year-old from Swadlincote was last seen at about 10.30am today and is thought to have headed for the Woodlands park.

However, she has not returned home, and both her family and police officers have been unable to contact her.

Have you seen Beverley?

Beverley Jane often walks around Eureka Park or Albert Village but she has not been found by officers who have searched those areas since her disappearance.

She is white, about 6ft, with grey hair cut in a bob, and glasses. She was last seen wearing dark leggings, dark trainers and a dark Berghaus jacket.

Do you recognise her from the photo? Have you seen her today, or do you know where she might be now?

Anyone who can help should contact police using one of the below methods, quoting reference 733 of 20 January.

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message their contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.