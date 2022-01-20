Breakthrough in Derbyshire tragedy as man arrested on suspicion of murder

At 11.00am this morning, Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby announced that a man had been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Freda Walker, 86, and the attempted murder of her husband Ken, 88, at their home in Langwith Junction.

The 33-year-old man was arrested in Warsop and remains in police custody at this time.

Assistant Chf Con Kirby said: “Today’s arrest is clearly a significant breakthrough in the case but the investigation continues into this most appalling crime.

Tributes to the couple have flooded in, with Freda being described as “the nicest person on this earth.”

“Yesterday we appealed for people who were on Station Road between 4.30pm on Friday, January 14, and 9.00am Saturday, January 15, to come forward as a matter of urgency.

“That request still remains – so if you were on that street, either on foot or in a car, then please contact us as soon as possible.”

Ken and Freda were found at just after 9.00am on Saturday, January 15. Freda had sadly passed away and Ken, a serving Shirebrook Town Councillor, was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he remains.

Bolsover District Council leader, Coun Steve Fritchley, paid tribute to the couple. He said: “This is shocking news. It is terrible when something like this happens, but it really hits home when it happens on your doorstep and to someone you know.

“We have heard many people say ‘oh Ken and Freda, what a lovely couple’ and they really were. This has sent shockwaves through the local community.

“I worked alongside Ken for many years on both the district and town council. Ken’s dedication and service to the public was an example to all. Freda will be sorely missed by her family, friends and the local community.”

Anyone who may be able to help detectives with their enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 240-150122:

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.