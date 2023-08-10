Police issue update on serious fire that claimed life of man in Derbyshire town
A joint investigation into a fatal fire at a property in Hampton Close, West Hallam, Ilkeston is continuing.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 5.19am on Monday, August 7 – following reports of a fire at the house.
A man, in his 40s, was found at the property and was declared dead at the scene.
An investigation between Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbyshire Constabulary has been launched and continues, aiming to determine the cause of the fire.