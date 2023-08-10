News you can trust since 1855
Police issue update on serious fire that claimed life of man in Derbyshire town

The investigation into a fire that killed a man in a Derbyshire town this week remains underway.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 15:31 BST

A joint investigation into a fatal fire at a property in Hampton Close, West Hallam, Ilkeston is continuing.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 5.19am on Monday, August 7 – following reports of a fire at the house.

A man, in his 40s, was found at the property and was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation between Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbyshire Constabulary has been launched and continues, aiming to determine the cause of the fire.

