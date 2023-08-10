News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit over the last two weeks – including drunk and drug drivers, stolen vehicles and police pursuits

Pictured here are scenes attended by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit during the last two weeks.
By Ben McVay
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:53 BST

They include drunk and drug drivers, stolen vehicles, drug dealers and police pursuits.

During one incident a stolen van was seen being towed away with its engine missing.

They include drunk and drug drivers, stolen vehicles, drug dealers and police pursuits.

The last fortnight

1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The last fortnight Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

This photo was taken in Eckington - the van was being towed when it "piqued" the curiosity of one of traffic cops. Arrests and ongoing enquiries.

2. Stolen van with engine removed

This photo was taken in Eckington - the van was being towed when it "piqued" the curiosity of one of traffic cops. Arrests and ongoing enquiries. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The driver - pulled over in Clowne - blew 127 on a roadside breath test.

3. Drunk driver crashes

The driver - pulled over in Clowne - blew 127 on a roadside breath test. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

After failing to stop, the vehicle was stung on its way to Glapwell. After crashing, the driver ran off but before his arrest. He was charged with numerous offences.

4. Driver runs after stingers deployed

After failing to stop, the vehicle was stung on its way to Glapwell. After crashing, the driver ran off but before his arrest. He was charged with numerous offences. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

