Pictured here are scenes attended by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit during the last two weeks.
They include drunk and drug drivers, stolen vehicles, drug dealers and police pursuits.
During one incident a stolen van was seen being towed away with its engine missing.
1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
The last fortnight Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Stolen van with engine removed
This photo was taken in Eckington - the van was being towed when it "piqued" the curiosity of one of traffic cops.
Arrests and ongoing enquiries. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Drunk driver crashes
The driver - pulled over in Clowne - blew 127 on a roadside breath test. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Driver runs after stingers deployed
After failing to stop, the vehicle was stung on its way to Glapwell. After crashing, the driver ran off but before his arrest. He was charged with numerous offences. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit