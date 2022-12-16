News you can trust since 1855
Police issue update on investigation after man’s body discovered in Derbyshire village

Police have provided an update after a man was found dead in a Derbyshire village earlier this week.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers investigating the death of a man in Barrow-upon-Trent have confirmed that they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Derbyshire Police were called to a layby on Sinfin Lane just after 12.40pm on Wednesday, December 14 after reports of concerns for a man aged in his 20s. East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokesperson said: “The man’s family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. A file is being prepared for the coroner.

The man’s body was found on Wednesday.
“The layby remained closed while enquiries were carried out, but this has now reopened

“We would like to thank members of the public who have come forward and contacted us as part of our appeal.”

