Permission was granted to convert the All Inn, in Lowgates, Staveley, into six one-bedroomed apartments by Chesterfield Borough Council in 2019.

Work has already started on the project, but applicant A-Rock Construction Ltd returned to the authority to vary the permission.

Speaking in a meeting of the council’s planning committee, officer Helen Frith explained: “The revised plans will still create six-one bedroomed flats, and now include the creation of a communal room and separate toilet on the ground floor with an extension at the first floor to create an office space and alterations to window openings.

The former pub in Staveley is to be converted into apartments for people with physical and learning disabilities.

“The agents confirmed that the intended occupation of the building would be for adults with physical or learning disabilities and the accommodation that’s proposed as additional accommodation will provide staff facilities to support those residents.”