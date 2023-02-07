Police issue update on incident that saw bomb squad deployed and homes evacuated in Derbyshire town

At 6.00pm on Friday, February 3, officers attended an address in Acorn Drive, Belper – after receiving reports of concerns for the safety of a man.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A search of the house was made and a number of suspicious items were found, and a man has been arrested on suspicion of explosives offences.”

Following advice from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team a 100-metre cordon was put in place – and properties in Acorn Way, Acorn Drive, Swinney Lane and Swinney Bank were evacuated.

A number of homes were evacuated.

At 8.15pm, all residents whose properties were evacuated were able to return to their homes.

The force confirmed that this was not being treated as a terrorist incident and that there were no wider risks or concerns regarding the safety of the public.