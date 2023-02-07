Police issue update on incident that saw bomb squad deployed and homes evacuated in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police have provided an update on an incident that saw properties evacuated and roads closed last week.
At 6.00pm on Friday, February 3, officers attended an address in Acorn Drive, Belper – after receiving reports of concerns for the safety of a man.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A search of the house was made and a number of suspicious items were found, and a man has been arrested on suspicion of explosives offences.”
Following advice from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team a 100-metre cordon was put in place – and properties in Acorn Way, Acorn Drive, Swinney Lane and Swinney Bank were evacuated.
At 8.15pm, all residents whose properties were evacuated were able to return to their homes.
The force confirmed that this was not being treated as a terrorist incident and that there were no wider risks or concerns regarding the safety of the public.
Derbyshire Police confirmed yesterday that the individual arrested has since been bailed, pending further enquiries.