Derbyshire residents warned of fraud email that sees offenders pose as police officers

Derbyshire Police were made aware of an email in circulation, which purports to be from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), which includes a summons to court. The email also uses College of Policing and Internet Watch Foundation logos.

The force has warned residents that this is a fraudulent email, and stressed that the the NPCC or police will never send an email of this nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have told residents to report any such emails.

If you receive an email like this, report it to Action Fraud, or contact the force using one of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101