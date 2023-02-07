Derbyshire residents warned of fraud email that sees offenders pose as police officers
Derbyshire Police have urged residents to be vigilant online – amid reports of a fraud email supposedly sent by officers.
Derbyshire Police were made aware of an email in circulation, which purports to be from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), which includes a summons to court. The email also uses College of Policing and Internet Watch Foundation logos.
The force has warned residents that this is a fraudulent email, and stressed that the the NPCC or police will never send an email of this nature.
If you receive an email like this, report it to Action Fraud, or contact the force using one of the below methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.