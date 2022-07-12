Police issue update on crash that closed Chesterfield’s Chatsworth Road for hours

At around 1.20pm on Monday, July 11, Chatsworth Road was closed by police following a crash involving a private ambulance, a Volvo XC60 towing a caravan and a parked Mitsubishi.

Drivers were unable to use the route for several hours as the damaged vehicles were recovered from the scene – with one witness describing the caravan as having “disintegrated” due to the impact.

Derbyshire Police have today confirmed that three people suffered minor injuries during the collision – with no one sustaining injuries thought to be serious.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.