Police issue update on crash that closed Chesterfield’s Chatsworth Road for hours

At around 1.20pm on Monday, July 11, Chatsworth Road was closed by police following a crash involving a private ambulance, a Volvo XC60 towing a caravan and a parked Mitsubishi.
Drivers were unable to use the route for several hours as the damaged vehicles were recovered from the scene – with one witness describing the caravan as having “disintegrated” due to the impact.
Derbyshire Police have today confirmed that three people suffered minor injuries during the collision – with no one sustaining injuries thought to be serious.
They added that no one has been arrested or charged at this time, and that their enquiries into the incident are ongoing.