Police appeal to identify woman after Chesterfield town centre incident

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have released a picture of a woman they wish to identify.
Officers want to speak with her in relation to an incident that took place in the town centre recently.
If you recognise the woman, please contact PCSO Chapman-Jones using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000345804:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.