Police appeal to identify woman after Chesterfield town centre incident

Police are asking the public to help them trace a woman following an incident in Chesterfield town centre.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 9:49 am

The Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have released a picture of a woman they wish to identify.

Officers want to speak with her in relation to an incident that took place in the town centre recently.

If you recognise this woman, you are asked to contact the police.

If you recognise the woman, please contact PCSO Chapman-Jones using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000345804:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.