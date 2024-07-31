Police issue update on crash involving lorry and van that closed A617 in Chesterfield this morning

By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Jul 2024, 16:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A crash between a van and a lorry along the A617 caused significant disruption for motorists around Chesterfield this morning – and the police have now issued an update.

Derbyshire Police received reports of a collision on the A617 at Temple Normanton, just after 7.20am today (Wednesday, July 31).

A force spokesperson confirmed that the incident involved a lorry and a van.

READ THIS: Plans for 161 houses near Derbyshire town approved

They added: “No-one was injured but the road was closed while the incident was dealt with.”

Related topics:PoliceChesterfieldA617Derbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.