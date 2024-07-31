Police issue update on crash involving lorry and van that closed A617 in Chesterfield this morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crash between a van and a lorry along the A617 caused significant disruption for motorists around Chesterfield this morning – and the police have now issued an update.

Derbyshire Police received reports of a collision on the A617 at Temple Normanton, just after 7.20am today (Wednesday, July 31).

A force spokesperson confirmed that the incident involved a lorry and a van.

