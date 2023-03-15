Police issue update on crash along busy route through Derbyshire town centre
Derbyshire Police have issued an update on a town centre collision that occurred this morning.
Just after 9.10am today (Wednesday, March 15), Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles on Market Street, Clay Cross.
The force confirmed that nobody reported any injuries during the incident, and that both vehicles have since been removed from Market Street.