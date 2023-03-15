News you can trust since 1855
Police issue update on crash along busy route through Derbyshire town centre

Derbyshire Police have issued an update on a town centre collision that occurred this morning.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT- 1 min read

Just after 9.10am today (Wednesday, March 15), Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles on Market Street, Clay Cross.

The collision involved a white Citroen van and a white Mini car.

READ THIS: Stagecoach and Trentbarton announce service changes – including Chesterfield, Derby and Clay Cross

The crash took place at 9.10am this morning.
The force confirmed that nobody reported any injuries during the incident, and that both vehicles have since been removed from Market Street.

