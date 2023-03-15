Police issue update on crash along busy route through Derbyshire town centre

Just after 9.10am today (Wednesday, March 15), Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a crash involving two vehicles on Market Street, Clay Cross .

Derbyshire and Peak District bus provider announces service changes for Chesterfield, Matlock, Bakewell, Castleton, Alfreton and Clay Cross

The force confirmed that nobody reported any injuries during the incident, and that both vehicles have since been removed from Market Street.