Trentbarton has announced timetable and route changes for a number of its services across Derbyshire, which come into effect on April 2.

The full list of amendments can be found below:

The Allestree:

A number of services across the county will see their timetables changed.

Revised timetable to improve reliability, with changes to which journeys serve Woodlands Top in the afternoons.

The Comet:

The 7.05am journey from Derby and 8.15am from Chesterfield will run 10 minutes earlier to give a pre-9am arrival in Alfreton.

H1:

Daytime frequency increased to every 12 minutes Monday-Saturday, extra running time at peaks to improve reliability.

I4:

New Sunday early morning journeys to help with shift changeovers at QMC and SmartParc SEGRO Derby.

Mickleover:

Revised timetable to improve reliability.

The Two:

Additional buses added to cycle to improve reliability.

33:

The 7.54am journey from Ilkeston will run via the 34 route (Marpool Farm) to improve links to Heanor Gate Spencer Academy.

Stagecoach have announced that changes will be made to the X17 evening timetable from March 26 following customer feedback – the full details of which can be found here.

