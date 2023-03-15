News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
-15 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
3 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

Stagecoach and Trentbarton announce service changes across Derbyshire – including Chesterfield, Derby, Alfreton, Heanor, Ilkeston and Clay Cross

Two Derbyshire bus providers have confirmed a series of service changes over the coming weeks.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:19 GMT- 1 min read

Trentbarton has announced timetable and route changes for a number of its services across Derbyshire, which come into effect on April 2.

The full list of amendments can be found below:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Allestree:

A number of services across the county will see their timetables changed.
A number of services across the county will see their timetables changed.
A number of services across the county will see their timetables changed.
Most Popular

Revised timetable to improve reliability, with changes to which journeys serve Woodlands Top in the afternoons.

The Comet:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 7.05am journey from Derby and 8.15am from Chesterfield will run 10 minutes earlier to give a pre-9am arrival in Alfreton.

H1:

Daytime frequency increased to every 12 minutes Monday-Saturday, extra running time at peaks to improve reliability.

I4:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New Sunday early morning journeys to help with shift changeovers at QMC and SmartParc SEGRO Derby.

Mickleover:

Revised timetable to improve reliability.

The Two:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Additional buses added to cycle to improve reliability.

33:

The 7.54am journey from Ilkeston will run via the 34 route (Marpool Farm) to improve links to Heanor Gate Spencer Academy.

Stagecoach have announced that changes will be made to the X17 evening timetable from March 26 following customer feedback – the full details of which can be found here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Multiple cars involved in crash on busy route through Derbyshire town

Trentbarton has also removed and reduced some of its services across Nottinghamshire.

DerbyshireHeanorIlkestonChesterfieldStagecoach