Nicholas was last seen in the Newbold area of Chesterfield on Monday, June 12 at around 2.20pm. Officers believe he may have travelled into the Peak District.

The 56-year-old, who is 6ft 4ins tall and stocky, was last seen wearing a pair of grey shorts and a white t-shirt. He has a light beard, very short hair and a piercing at the top of his left ear.

Officers have released an image of the silver Mercedes Sprinter van that Nicholas left his home in – which has a registration plate beginning BF68.

Nicholas left his home in this van - and may have driven to the Peak District.

Derbyshire Police remain very concerned for Nicholas’ safety. Anyone who has seen Nicholas, or those with any information about his current whereabouts, are asked to ring the force using the 999 emergency number.