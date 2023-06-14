Michal Ignatowicz, 36, of Sookholme Road, Shirebrook: Guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Case adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Jordan Foster, 33, of Stubley Place, Dronfield: Guilty of using a mobile phone while driving. Handed two-month driving ban, £133 fine, £53 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Jerzy Malach, 51, of Meadow Court, Priory Road, Alfreton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 and 37 miles per hour and failing to notify of a change of address in respect of a vehicle and driving licence. Case adjourned.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Sarah-Louise O’Brien, 32 of Bank Street, Somercotes: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 60 and 63 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine and £40 victim surcharge.

Zigurds Paucs, 33, of Halstock Drive, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed, uninsured and with no MOT. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Deneil Thompson, 27, of Walter Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Stephen Thompson, 51, of Ryknield Road, Kilburn, Belper: Guilty of driving while uninsured in a vehicle with badly damaged bodywork and a worn tyre. Case adjourned.

Opeoluwa Alabede, 37, of Charlestown View, Glossop: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, £520 fine, £208 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Rafal Amer, 41, of Stubbins Lane, Chinley: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £500 fine, £200 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Stephen Baker, 57, of Rothwell House, Otter Street, Hilton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £123 fine, £49 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Daniel Dempsey, 37, of Perth Street, Derby: Guilty of using a mobile phone while driving. Handed six penalty points, £60 fine, £24 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Alexander Edwards, 34, of Western Road, Mickleover: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £153 fine, £61 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Kuldip Sodera, 55, of Alonso Close, Derby: Guilty of driving a vehicle vehicle with a worn tyre. Handed three penalty points, £174 fine, £70 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Kevin Wright, 56, of Windermere Road, Newbold: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed three penalty points, £126 fine, £50 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Andrew Mays, 51, of Castleton Grove, Inkersall: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £92 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.

Sheila Dunn, 57, of Rother Avenue, Brimington: Guilty of using a mobile phone while driving. Handed six-month driving ban, £54 fine, £22 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Richard Price-Jones, 43, of Church Road, New Mills: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Martin Makula, 34, of Becher Street, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Simon Boyle, 25, of London Road, Buxton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £648 fine, £259 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

Michal Marcin, 23, of Upper Dale Road, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £150 court costs.

JHI Mark Proctor, 34, of Breach Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving uninsured and with no MOT. Case adjourned.

Fabio Bunda, 23, of Exeter House, Exeter Place, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £120 fine, £48 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Elliot Fox, 18, of Chesterfield Road, Shuttlewood: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 55 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points, £311 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.

David Singleton, 60, of Hurst Rise, Matlock: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Case adjourned to consider disqualification from driving.

Mark Bagworth, 53, of Station Road, Langley Mill: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for four weeks.

Craig Mills, 45, of Mill Lane, Codnor: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied with 10 additional hours of unpaid work and handed £60 fine.

Graham Raynor, 60, of Connelly Court, Chester Street, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £50 fine and £60 costs.

Ricky-Lee Carrington, 24, of Southgate Crescent, Clowne: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied with 10 additional hours of unpaid work and handed £60 costs.

Shazhannah Roberts, 21, of Grosvenor Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied with 10 additional hours of unpaid work and handed £60 costs.

Yasser Mohammed Khan, 37, of Mill Hill Road, Normanton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Case adjourned.

Darren Haywood, 35, of Paterson Avenue, Derby: Guilty of driving while uninsured. Handed eight penalty points, £975 fine, £98 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.