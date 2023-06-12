Jared Logan, 52, had downloaded an app called “My Vidster” to view the photos – however he deleted the programme just as police pulled up at his home.

Derby Crown Court heard how Logan was still serving a five-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) at the time – having admitting making indecent images of children in February 2019.

A prosecutor described how after the surprise police visit at Logan’s Chesterfield home his phone was seized and examined.

It contained 15 category B and four category C images – some showing two boys aged around nine years old naked from the waste upwards.

Logan’s defence barrister Katie Hodgkinson said he was mourning the loss of his mother at the time of the offences and not taking medication for his mental health issues.

She said: “He has now reduced his drinking and is working full-time at Marks & Spencer – he has not been in trouble since.

"He attends the gym multiple times a week and no longer owns any internet-enabled technology.”

Logan, of Wain Avenue, Chesterfield, admitted making an indecent photograph of a child.

Judge Shaun Smith KC told him “Back in 2019-2020 you had a problem with accessing disgusting and depraved images of children.

"Your position is aggravated by the fact that you were in breach of a SHPO, the fact that you were shortly out of a community order and you deleted your history.”

However, the judge noted that Logan would receive “minimum” help for his problem in jail.