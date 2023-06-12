The “terrified” woman described in a statement read out in court how her daily experience was “distress” and she could not go out.

While she was forced to keep her doors and windows locked before selling her house and moving away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Shaun Smith told defendant Shaun Horrobin, 38, “what you did to this woman was the stuff of nightmares to her”.

Judge Shaun Smith told defendant Shaun Horrobin, 38, “what you did to this woman was the stuff of nightmares to her

He added: “Not only were you putting photos of her on the internet, what you were saying to her was particularly vile.

"You did not stop with her – you were posting pictures of people you perceived to be her partners. It was disgusting, debasing and vile.”

Sinjin Bullbring, prosecuting, described how in August 2021 Horrobin’s victim reported him to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “She had found an Instagram account in her name with posts and photos she had been tagged in.

"She suspected the account was operated by Mr Horrobin – she had some problems with him previously, they were neighbours and and he lived opposite her.

“On August 9, 2021, the victim saw an Instagram post full of photos of her – some of them went back to 2019 and she was not aware the photos had been taken.

"They showed pictures of her entering and leaving her house and generally around her property.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In comments posted on the account Horrobin wrote “I’m going to kill you both” and “do not enter this estate again, I will put a knife through your chest”.

Mr Bullbring said: “As a result she clearly feared for her safety and put her house up for sale in 2021.”

The court heard the defendant would stand outside of his property “staring” at the complainant.

Nicola Hunter, defending, said Horrobin had suffered with social anxiety, depression and, potentially, autism, for “most of his life”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “He has clear communication issues and lived a very isolated life where he does not leave the house if he does not leave the house with his mother.

"He became fixated on this lady – he accepts his behaviour became more and more fixated.”

Horrobin, of Heron Drive, Woodville, Swadlincote, admitted harassment.

Judge Smith, noting that jailing Horrobin would be like “throwing (him) to the wolves”, suspended a two-year jail term for 21 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad