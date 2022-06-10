Police issue fresh appeal after sighting of Derbyshire man who went missing a month ago

Officers trying to find Jack Edmunds have issued a CCTV image of him in the latest confirmed sighting.

Jack has been missing since Monday, May 9 from the Parkland Avenue area of New Mills.

Since Wednesday, June 8 there have been three confirmed sightings of Jack in the Disley area of Cheshire. He was most recently seen on Market Street, near to the Dandy Cock Inn, at around 6.10pm on Thursday, June 9.

Jack has been spotted close to New Mills.

The 33-year-old is 5ft 7in tall, and has shoulder length brown hair and a beard. He is known to visit wooded areas and to sleep rough.

Anyone that has seen Jack or knows where he might be is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting incident number 681 of May 9:

