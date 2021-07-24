Police investigate 'very serious collision' in Clay Cross

Officers had earlier shut Market Street at Clay Cross as they investigated an ‘ongoing’ incident.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit officers said the road closure was ‘due to a very serious collision’.

A spokesperson for Clay Cross SNT said earlier today: “Police are dealing with an ongoing incident at Market Street Clay Cross.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At this time the road is closed between Bridge Street and the A61 affecting the one way system.

"This could remain closed for some time so please avoid the area due to traffic congestion. Update will be made when the road is reopened.”

North East Derbyshire Response Team tweeted: “Please avoid Market Street, Clay Cross due to an ongoing incident.”

Market Street in Clay cross is closed due to a police incident.