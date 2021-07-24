Police investigate 'very serious collision' in Clay Cross
Police have now reopened a road in a north Derbyshire town after being called to a ‘very serious collision’.
Officers had earlier shut Market Street at Clay Cross as they investigated an ‘ongoing’ incident.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit officers said the road closure was ‘due to a very serious collision’.
A spokesperson for Clay Cross SNT said earlier today: “Police are dealing with an ongoing incident at Market Street Clay Cross.
MORE: Chesterfield town centre in gridlock after closure of A617 bypass from Horns Bridge roundabout to M1 for roadworks
"At this time the road is closed between Bridge Street and the A61 affecting the one way system.
"This could remain closed for some time so please avoid the area due to traffic congestion. Update will be made when the road is reopened.”
North East Derbyshire Response Team tweeted: “Please avoid Market Street, Clay Cross due to an ongoing incident.”
In comments on the police team’s Facebook page, Alistair Staten said: “Just got back from Clay Cross it's a nightmare.”