News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police incident in Derbyshire town closes busy A-road in both directions

A busy A-road is currently closed as police attend an incident in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A618 Mansfield Road is currently closed due to a police incident.

The route is shut in both directions between Sherwood Road, Killamarsh and Pithouse Lane in Sheffield.

READ THIS: Residents evacuated and man arrested after bomb squad called to incident in Derbyshire town

The route is shut to traffic while officers attend an incident.

Most Popular

Heavy traffic is building along the A618, and Derbyshire Police have been contacted for further details.

DerbyshireResidents