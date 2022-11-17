Police incident in Derbyshire town closes busy A-road in both directions
A busy A-road is currently closed as police attend an incident in a Derbyshire town.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A618 Mansfield Road is currently closed due to a police incident.
The route is shut in both directions between Sherwood Road, Killamarsh and Pithouse Lane in Sheffield.
READ THIS: Residents evacuated and man arrested after bomb squad called to incident in Derbyshire town
Most Popular
Heavy traffic is building along the A618, and Derbyshire Police have been contacted for further details.