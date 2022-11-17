News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Residents evacuated and man arrested after bomb squad called to incident in Derbyshire town

Police were forced to evacuate residents in a Derbyshire town after a bomb squad was called to attend an incident – which saw a man taken into custody.

By Tom Hardwick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers discovered a number of suspicious items as they carried out a warrant at an address in Stephenson Place, Clay Cross yesterday.

The explosive ordnance disposal team were contacted to assist in their removal, and a man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

READ THIS: Police appeal to trace missing Derbyshire men amid concerns for their safety

A man was taken into custody by officers following the incident.

Most Popular

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A small number of homes were evacuated as a result but all those evacuated were allowed to return later that evening and there is no ongoing risk to the public.