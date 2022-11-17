Police appeal to trace missing Derbyshire men amid concerns for their safety

Jared Brough and Kyle McCabe were last seen in the Littleover area of Derby at 11.30pm on Tuesday, November 15.

Jared, who is heavily built and around 6ft tall, is believed to be wearing shorts, Nike trainers and a hooded jacket. The 20-year-old has links to the Moorway Lane area of Littleover.

Kyle, 35, is around 6ft 3ins tall and has links to the Belper area. He was last seen wearing dark coloured jeans, black trainers, and a grey hooded top with the word ‘special’ written across the front.

Any sightings of the pair should be reported to the police.

Anyone who has seen either of these men is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 168-161122:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101