Police appeal to trace missing Derbyshire men amid concerns for their safety
Officers are urging the public to help them locate two missing Derbyshire men.
Jared Brough and Kyle McCabe were last seen in the Littleover area of Derby at 11.30pm on Tuesday, November 15.
Jared, who is heavily built and around 6ft tall, is believed to be wearing shorts, Nike trainers and a hooded jacket. The 20-year-old has links to the Moorway Lane area of Littleover.
Kyle, 35, is around 6ft 3ins tall and has links to the Belper area. He was last seen wearing dark coloured jeans, black trainers, and a grey hooded top with the word ‘special’ written across the front.
Anyone who has seen either of these men is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 168-161122:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.