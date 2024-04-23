Police incident cleared on M1 in Derbyshire – after drivers faced delays while traffic was held in both directions
Traffic monitoring site Inrix had reported that a police incident was causing disruption for motorists on the M1 this morning.
The incident had broken out between J28, which connects the route to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield, and J29, which links the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield.
All traffic was being held in both directions while officers responded to the incident – but this has since been cleared and normal traffic conditions have returned.
