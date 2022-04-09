Police halt traffic on M1 near Meadowhall after stargazers found laid on central reservation
Police halted traffic on the M1 after two stargazers were found laid on the central reservation area.
By Tim Paget
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 2:53 pm
South Yorkshire Police said the pair, aged 17 and 18, were spotted at 3.30am on Friday at Junction 34, for Meadowhall.
Posting on Twitter, a force spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of pedestrians on the motorway.
“When we arrived, having stopped all traffic, we found two young males laid on the central reservation ‘stargazing’.
“Both removed, poor attitudes challenged and issued with tickets.”