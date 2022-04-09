Man charged after reports of 'serious assault' in north Derbyshire car park

Aiden Farmer, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover, also faces charges of possession of a knife and possession with intent to supply drugs following the incident in Bolsover town centre.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The 28-year-old was arrested in connection with reports of a serious assault in a car park off Castle Street in the morning of Tuesday, March 1.

Police say a man has been charged with wounding with intent after a ‘serious assault’ in north Derbyshire.

“Officers were alerted by ambulance crews who were called to a man who had suffered a wound across his face.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

“Mr Farmer appeared at a hearing at South Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 5 and was remanded to prison.