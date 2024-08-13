Police “growing concerned” for missing man from Derbyshire town – last sighted on July 22
Officers are growing concerned for missing man Martin from Belper. The 57-year-old was last seen on Monday, July 22 at his home address on Bridge Street in Belper.
He may be wearing a Ralph Lauren cap, shorts and a t-shirt. He is described as being of a slim build, around 5ft 8ins tall with light brown hair.
Anyone that sees Martin or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting incident number 594 of August 12.
