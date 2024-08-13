Police “growing concerned” for missing man from Derbyshire town – last sighted on July 22

Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing man – who has not been seen since July 22.

Officers are growing concerned for missing man Martin from Belper. The 57-year-old was last seen on Monday, July 22 at his home address on Bridge Street in Belper.

He may be wearing a Ralph Lauren cap, shorts and a t-shirt. He is described as being of a slim build, around 5ft 8ins tall with light brown hair.

Officers have urged anyone who can help their efforts to trace Martin to come forward.

Anyone that sees Martin or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting incident number 594 of August 12:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

