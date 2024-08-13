Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crooked Derbyshire investment-scheme boss who duped 13 people out of savings has been jailed for eight years.

Andrew Bird, 60, told his backers their money would be traded on a trading platform in return for a profit during the scam, which he ran between 2011 and 2016.

In November 2016 Bird was made bankrupt and criminal charges were brought following an investigation by an Insolvency Service official receiver into the circumstances of his insolvency.

The investigation found between January 1, 2011 and August 31, 2016 Bird knowingly gave false information to investors for his own personal gain.

Conman Bird, of Church Road, Quarndon, admitted he had acted dishonestly by misleading 13 different parties – including both individuals and couples – to invest in a scheme which exposed them to potential losses, in breach of the Fraud Act 2006.

As well as being jailed Bird for eight years at Nottingham Crown Court, Bird’s five-year interim Bankruptcy Restrictions Order (BRO) was extended by 15 years.

Bankruptcy Restrictions prevent him acting as a company director without the court’s permission, or borrowing more than £500 without declaring that he is subject to the restrictions. They also prevent him taking up certain roles in public organisations.

Robin Dury, official receiver at the Insolvency Service, said: “Andrew Bird purposely deceived people who trusted him into handing over money for what they believed to be secure investments.

“We are pleased that these lengthy bankruptcy restrictions will prevent him causing further harm to people, by curtailing his business activities for a long time.”

The official receiver secured a signed undertaking by Bird in which he agreed to be bound by the bankruptcy restrictions until 24 January 2033 – extending them for a full 15 years, from the date of the interim order in January 2018.

The Secretary of State for Business and Trade accepted the undertaking on 15 July 2024.