Wanted: 23 people sought by police in connection with Derbyshire crimes

2 . Absconded prisoner

Sean Rainey never returned to HMP Sudbury after overnight leave from the open prison in the Blackpool area on July 9 last year. He was convicted at Preston Crown Court in 2021 and is serving a five-year sentence for drug supply offences. Rainey is around 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build, with brown hair and brown eyes and tattoos on both arms The 40-year-old may also go by the name of Kevin Williams. Photo: Derbyshire Police