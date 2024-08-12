They relate to investigations over thefts, burglaries, assaults and various other serious incidents.
Anyone with information which could help police with their enquiries should phone 101.
Alternatively they can contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111
1. Wanted
23 people sought by police in connection with Derbyshire crimes Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Absconded prisoner
Sean Rainey never returned to HMP Sudbury after overnight leave from the open prison in the Blackpool area on July 9 last year. He was convicted at Preston Crown Court in 2021 and is serving a five-year sentence for drug supply offences. Rainey is around 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build, with brown hair and brown eyes and tattoos on both arms The 40-year-old may also go by the name of Kevin Williams. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Absconded prisoner
Justin Poynton, 46, failed to return to HMP Sudbury on July 14, 2023. He was convicted at Derby Crown Court in 2022 for burglary and fraud and was jailed for four years. Poynton has links to Derby and is 5’10” tall with grey hair, blue eyes and has numerous tattoos on his neck, hands and arms. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Wanted for a number of alleged offences
Stephen Davies, 48, is wanted in connection with alleged offences including public order and possession of an offensive weapon. He has links to Derby as well as the Stoke-on-Trent area of Staffordshire. Photo: Derbyshire Police