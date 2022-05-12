Police grow increasingly concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire man

Police have launched an appeal to help locate Jack Edmunds, who is missing from New Mills.

The 33-year-old was last seen around 2.30pm on Monday, May 9 in the Parkland Avenue area.

Jack is 5ft 7ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair and a beard. He is thought to be wearing dark grey jogging bottoms, a blue hooded top with a warm dark grey hooded top over it, and navy-blue trainers. He may have a blue and white shopping bag with him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who can help Derbyshire Police find Jack is urged to contact them.

Officers are concerned for Jack, who is known to visit wooded areas and sleep rough.

Anyone that has seen Jack or knows where he might be is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting incident number 681 of May 9:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form