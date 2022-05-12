Police probe into incident that saw drinkers at Derbyshire pub launch attack on woman

The incident happened outside the Bluebell Pub, in High Street, Alfreton, where a 45-year-old woman was punched and hit by two other women.

The assault took place sometime between midnight and 1.00am on April 16.

The women who attacked the victim are understood to have been drinking in the pub earlier that day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who recognises these women is urged to come forward.

Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team are looking to identify the two women pictured as they believe they may be able to help with their enquiries.

If you recognise these women or have any information about the incident, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*216004:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101