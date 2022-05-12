Police probe into incident that saw drinkers at Derbyshire pub launch attack on woman

The incident happened outside the Bluebell Pub, in High Street, Alfreton, where a 45-year-old woman was punched and hit by two other women.
The assault took place sometime between midnight and 1.00am on April 16.
The women who attacked the victim are understood to have been drinking in the pub earlier that day.
Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team are looking to identify the two women pictured as they believe they may be able to help with their enquiries.
If you recognise these women or have any information about the incident, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*216004:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.