Police grow increasingly concerned for missing Derbyshire teen and her baby
Kacey was reported missing just after 4.45pm on Thursday, June 29 from a property in Mill Lane, Hilton, Derby.
The 17-year-old, who is with her six-week-old baby, has shoulder length chestnut dark brown hair and was wearing blue jeans, a white cropped t-shirt, and grey trainers.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Kacey, who has links to the Mackworth area of Derby and Skegness in Lincolnshire.
Anyone who saw Kacey or knows where she might be is being urged to contact us, quoting reference number 23*402058, on any of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.