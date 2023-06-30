Police grow increasingly concerned for missing Derbyshire teen and her baby

News you can trust since 1855
Concerns are growing for a missing Derbyshire teen – who is with her six-week-old baby.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read

Kacey was reported missing just after 4.45pm on Thursday, June 29 from a property in Mill Lane, Hilton, Derby.

The 17-year-old, who is with her six-week-old baby, has shoulder length chestnut dark brown hair and was wearing blue jeans, a white cropped t-shirt, and grey trainers.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Kacey, who has links to the Mackworth area of Derby and Skegness in Lincolnshire.

Kacey was reported missing yesterday evening.
Anyone who saw Kacey or knows where she might be is being urged to contact us, quoting reference number 23*402058, on any of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Kacey also has her six-week-old baby with her.

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

