Morgan Allkins and Michael Matthews held a knife to the throat of their victim – who had been tricked into meeting another member of the gang through a dating site.

The trio demanded he give them the car or he would be stabbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man in his 60s got out of his Mazda MX5 and handed over his keys, with the thieves then driving off.

Michael Matthews (L) and Morgan Allkins (R) were both jailed.

Police were called and armed response units stopped the car shortly afterwards following a brief pursuit. The trio tried to run off, but were arrested nearby.

Allkins and Matthews were identified as being the two men who got into the back of the victim’s car and threatened him with the knife – while the youth was found to have been the one speaking to the victim online.

The trio were subsequently charged with robbery. Allkins and Matthews appeared at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, June 28 for sentencing after admitting the offence, which occurred on February 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allkins, 21, of Portland Street, Derby was jailed for four and a half years. Matthews, 21, of Harrison Street, Derby, was jailed for five years and three months.

The teenager was given a referral order after appearing in the youth court.

A victim impact statement read out to the court told how the man had been left ‘devastated’ by the incident. He said: “Since the robbery I am in shock and find it difficult to believe that this did actually happen.

“My mind and physical health have been all over the place – devastation, nightmares, worry, realisation, nervousness, retaliation, physically sick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been unable to sleep at night for any length of time. I’m listening for noises around my immediate vicinity. If I do fall asleep, I’m waking up scared or frightened and immediately checking outside.

“Because there were knives involved, I know this was a very serious event and the outcome could have been a lot more serious. I find it difficult to get my head around that and to understand why people would do that.

“I now cannot even look at a knife – on tv, film etc. I shudder and have to look away and it all comes flooding back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Pete Hundal, of the South Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team (NACT), said: “This was an appalling pre-planned robbery by this group and the use of the knife to terrify the victim into handing over his car is truly shocking.

“This incident has had a long-lasting impact on the victim so it is pleasing to see that Allkins and Matthews are now behind bars for their involvement in this crime.