News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Police appeal to trace man who could hold information after teen attacked in Chesterfield town centre

Officers are investigating an assault on a teenage boy in Chesterfield town centre – and believe the pictured man may be able to help with their enquiries.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

Derbyshire Police are investigating reports that a teenage boy was allegedly kicked and punched while sat outside Chesterfield Coach Station on Beckingham Way.

Officers have carried out enquiries into the incident, which happened at around 6.00pm on Thursday, April 27. They have today released the image of a man who may have information that could aid their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police fear for safety of driver in serious incident which shut major Peak District route

This is the man that officers wish to identify.This is the man that officers wish to identify.
This is the man that officers wish to identify.
Most Popular

If you know this man, or witnessed the incident, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000257083:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.