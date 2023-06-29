Police appeal to trace man who could hold information after teen attacked in Chesterfield town centre

Derbyshire Police are investigating reports that a teenage boy was allegedly kicked and punched while sat outside Chesterfield Coach Station on Beckingham Way.

Officers have carried out enquiries into the incident, which happened at around 6.00pm on Thursday, April 27. They have today released the image of a man who may have information that could aid their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the man that officers wish to identify.

If you know this man, or witnessed the incident, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23000257083:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad