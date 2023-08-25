Police forced to close route near popular Peak District tourist hotspot after collision
A Peak District road has been closed after a collision this afternoon – with the route expected to stay shut for some time.
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that Siggate, in Castleton, Hope Valley, is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
Officers expect the route, which connects Castleton and Bradwell, to remain shut for some time.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes to complete their journeys this evening.