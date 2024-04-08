Police forced to close busy Derbyshire A-road after crash – with drivers urged to avoid the area
A busy A-road in Derbyshire has been closed after a crash – with motorists being warned to avoid the area.
Derbyshire Police are currently at the scene of a collision along the A608 in Morley.
The route is currently closed following the incident, between the junction with Brookside Road and the junction with Ilkeston Road.
A force spokesperson added: “The road is expected to be closed for some time so motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.”
