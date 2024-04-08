A 65-year-old female and a 31-year-old male were pronounced dead at the scene of a fire on Staunton Close yesterday morning (Sunday, April 7).
Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at the three-storey terraced property at 2.44am, after a 999 call from a neighbour who could hear a smoke alarm sounding.
Flowers have been left near the property, while a joint investigation by Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and Derbyshire Police remains underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting incident number 141 of April 7, using one of the following methods: Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or Phone – call 101. You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.