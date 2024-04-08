Flowers left at scene of fatal house fire in Chesterfield – as investigation into blaze continues

The investigation into a house fire that claimed two lives yesterday in Chesterfield remains underway – with flowers being left at the scene of the blaze.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Apr 2024

A 65-year-old female and a 31-year-old male were pronounced dead at the scene of a fire on Staunton Close yesterday morning (Sunday, April 7).

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at the three-storey terraced property at 2.44am, after a 999 call from a neighbour who could hear a smoke alarm sounding.

Flowers have been left near the property, while a joint investigation by Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and Derbyshire Police remains underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting incident number 141 of April 7, using one of the following methods: Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary; Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact; Website – complete the online contact form or Phone – call 101. You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Group Manager Nathan Stevens, from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: “Fire crews attended a house fire where sadly two people have lost their lives. Crews from Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Staveley, and Dronfield attended the fire and on arrival at the scene, firefighters rapidly deployed into the property to search and locate the occupants, while other crews tackled the fire from outside. One occupant had managed to escape, but tragically two adults have now been confirmed deceased.”

Group Manager Nathan Stevens added: “The thoughts of everyone at Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service are with the deceased, their family and friends at this distressing time.”

Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the fire. Police officers assisted with road closures and scene preservation.

The damage caused to the property by the fire can be seen here.

