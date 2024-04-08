1 . Fatal fire

Group Manager Nathan Stevens, from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: “Fire crews attended a house fire where sadly two people have lost their lives. Crews from Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Staveley, and Dronfield attended the fire and on arrival at the scene, firefighters rapidly deployed into the property to search and locate the occupants, while other crews tackled the fire from outside. One occupant had managed to escape, but tragically two adults have now been confirmed deceased.” Photo: Brian Eyre