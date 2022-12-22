Police ‘extremely concerned’ for welfare of pensioner missing from Derbyshire town

Derbyshire Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of Thomas, 72, who was reported missing from his home in Matlock.

He was in contact with his family via text on Tuesday, December 20, but has not been heard from or seen since yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas is a keen walker and may have been walking around the Matlock Bath area yesterday. At this stage officers do not have a description of his clothing.

Anyone who has seen Thomas is urged to contact the police.

Anyone who recognises Thomas, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 717 of December 21:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Advertisement Hide Ad