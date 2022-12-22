Police ‘extremely concerned’ for welfare of pensioner missing from Derbyshire town
Officers are searching for an elderly man missing from a Derbyshire town amid ‘extreme concerns’ for his wellbeing.
Derbyshire Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of Thomas, 72, who was reported missing from his home in Matlock.
He was in contact with his family via text on Tuesday, December 20, but has not been heard from or seen since yesterday.
Thomas is a keen walker and may have been walking around the Matlock Bath area yesterday. At this stage officers do not have a description of his clothing.
Anyone who recognises Thomas, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 717 of December 21:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.