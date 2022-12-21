Derbyshire man bombarded ex-partner with 700+ ‘oppressive and controlling’ emails

David Wood's 'excessive and unwanted' campaign of harassment began in March last year and lasted for 12 months, prosecutor Annelli Pritchard told magistrates.

When she didn't respond ,Wood, aged 52, began contacting her at work by email and telephone, despite having been given 'very clear and concise advice' by police not to get in touch with her in February 2021.

"Some of the messages are very controlling, telling her what she must do regarding the Covid vaccine," said Ms Pritchard.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

"Some of the messages say 'I know I shouldn't be contacting you, I won't do it again,' but then, within minutes, more messages were sent, she said. Some were threatening while others were ‘clearly oppressive.’

The court heard their seven-year on-off relationship broke down in 2015, but Wood believed he was still entitled to income from his ex’s rental properties.

In a statement, his victim described herself as 'mentally exhausted' and said: "I have had enough. It is becoming scary how obsessive and fixated he has become."

The court heard he has nine previous convictions for 15 offences, including violence.

Roger Wilson, mitigating, said he deserved credit for his early guilty plea and there has been no further offending. He has remained out of trouble since 2005.

Wood, of Barley Close, Little Eaton, admitted harassment without violence when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on November 16.

Sentencing was adjourned for a probation report and on Wednesday the presiding magistrate told him there was ‘some considerable disparity’ between counsel about where to place it on the sentencing guidelines

“There is no doubt that it was a very considerable intrusion and annoyance that would have caused some distress,” she said.

“But we have taken into account your mental health issues and what has been said about two-way communication between the parties.”

The magistrates decided there was ‘nothing to be gained’ by sending him to the probation service.

