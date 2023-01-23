Police ‘extremely concerned’ for welfare of missing Derbyshire man amid freezing temperatures

Stephen was last seen leaving the Royal British Legion in Repton at about 6.30pm on Saturday, January 21.

The 38-year-old did not return to his home to Egginton that evening. Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare – particularly given the recent freezing temperatures.

Officers have been searching the area and as part of the investigation, they are asking members of the public for help.

Stephen has not been seen since Saturday.

In particular, they want to hear from anyone who was driving in the Repton, Willington and Egginton areas on January 21, who may have captured dashcam footage of Stephen.

Stephen is white, about 5ft 7ins and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing beige trousers, a black fleece top, orange high-vis and work boots.

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 1 of January 22:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

