Driver of stolen van arrested by police after high-speed chase through Chesterfield’s icy roads ends in crash
A driver was arrested yesterday after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit through Chesterfield – only to crash his vehicle.
On Sunday, January 22, a stolen van was spotted by Derbyshire Armed Response Unit officers in Chesterfield.
In a tweet, a Derbyshire Roads Policing spokesperson said: “Driver of this stolen van thinks he can roll through Chesterfield unseen. Spotted by DARU and pursued alongside ourselves over some very icy roads.”
They added that the driver “ran out of talent” at Beeley Moor – crashing the van into a roadside wall before being detained.