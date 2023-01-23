Driver of stolen van arrested by police after high-speed chase through Chesterfield’s icy roads ends in crash

On Sunday, January 22, a stolen van was spotted by Derbyshire Armed Response Unit officers in Chesterfield.

In a tweet, a Derbyshire Roads Policing spokesperson said: “Driver of this stolen van thinks he can roll through Chesterfield unseen. Spotted by DARU and pursued alongside ourselves over some very icy roads.”

DARU and DRPU officers brought the driver of the stolen van into custody.