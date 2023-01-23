News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Driver of stolen van arrested by police after high-speed chase through Chesterfield’s icy roads ends in crash

A driver was arrested yesterday after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit through Chesterfield – only to crash his vehicle.

By Tom Hardwick
4 hours ago - 1 min read

On Sunday, January 22, a stolen van was spotted by Derbyshire Armed Response Unit officers in Chesterfield.

In a tweet, a Derbyshire Roads Policing spokesperson said: “Driver of this stolen van thinks he can roll through Chesterfield unseen. Spotted by DARU and pursued alongside ourselves over some very icy roads.”

Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire man charged with threatening and assaulting shop worker – along with two counts of theft

DARU and DRPU officers brought the driver of the stolen van into custody.
Most Popular

They added that the driver “ran out of talent” at Beeley Moor – crashing the van into a roadside wall before being detained.