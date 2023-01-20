Derbyshire man charged with threatening and assaulting shop worker – along with two counts of theft
A man has been charged with stealing goods from two stores in Derbyshire, and for threatening and assaulting a shop worker.
Gareth Cartwright, of Arnhem Terrace in Derby, has been charged with two counts of theft. The first was from the Asda store on Derby Road, Spondon on Sunday, December 8 – and the other at the One Stop on Stenson Road in Derby on Monday, January 16.
The 39-year-old will also face charges of threatening and assaulting a shop worker on Monday, January 16.
He is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court tomorrow (Saturday, January 21).