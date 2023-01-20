Happy is certainly the vibe that shines from Carla Fletcher, 48, who runs the Sapphire of the Stars market stall in Alfreton. Everybody has a story, and Carla’s is one of sparkling defiance and glittering self-belief.

“Follow what you want to do. I’m living proof that you can do this. You can build a business from nothing. Stuff what people say… go for it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her stall is an eye-boggling collection of dreamcatchers, gemstones, bats, bracelets, strange looking dolls, jewellery, charms, oddball spiders… and that’s just at a quick glance. How would Carla describe what she does?

Carla Fletcher

“I make lots of weird and wonderful shiny things, with the aim of making life a little bit better for people. I make everything with good intentions.”

“For me, it’s as basic as listening to someone playing a piano with love, or baking a cake with love. I put that good intention into everything I make, and that’s my way of passing it on to people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her smile is most definitely one of these ‘shiny things’. Where did all this begin?

“I was watching a Stephen King movie… Dreamcatcher… and I thought ‘Yeah, I’m gonna make some dreamcatchers’. And I started there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sapphire of the Stars at Alfreton Indoor Market

Her answer creates a pause. She saw a dreamcatcher in a film and that started a business? She looks around the stall, laughs, nods and shrugs, her smile a yes I did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And when I started I couldn’t stop. You know… I’m not neurotypical, and if I make one thing I’m going to make a batch of them all in different colours otherwise I’m going to get bored if I make them in the same colour.”

“I went on from doing dreamcatchers to my art dolls. I make polymer clay fairies and dolls, and for that I’m known as Carla Von Frankenstein.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her laugh echoes through the Alfreton indoor market as she points to the dolls.

Carla and Spidey

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mermaids… a cat fairy. A very cheesed-off genie. One-eyed ghosts.”

We pause as a lady approaches the stall, looks at some handmade brooches, lifting her scarf to show Carla the others she has on her coat. After a chirpy conversation the lady leaves with a smile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even if they don’t buy anything… as long as people go away happy, I’m happy,” Carla says. “They usually leave laughing or shaking their head… usually both at the same time.”

We go and sit between the stalls, a place that Carla uses as a storeroom and workshop. She tells of her life before, working in “a very miserable office” before making her life-change seventeen years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spot the Carla

“When I was in regular employment I needed to go out every weekend. I needed lots of creature comforts. But I don’t now. Because I get fulfilment from what I’m doing. I love it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe you should live your life in a way that is going to make things better. For me it’s not about making loads of money. As long as I can live, and if I can encourage other people to do it as well… that’s basically it. Then of course, there’s Spidey!”

And here, is where things truly enter the realm of oddball. Carla chuckles, leans across to where a small spider puppet sits on a box, his legs now brushing his face as though contemplating his next move, his eyes staring straight into mine. And then, he speaks, with an ear-tingling squeak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m the mascot! Spidey! The mascot with the most legs!”

Carla tuts. Raises an eyebrow. “You wouldn’t be if you met a centipede or a millipede.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spidey spins round. Stares at Carla. Tells her to “Shut up!”.

Carla and her handmade tree

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carla puts Spidey back on the box, rolls her eyes, grins, explains the back-story of her eight-legged part-time stall assistant, part-time TikTok celebrity.

“I’ve had Spidey since day one. Actually, before day one. I’d turn up at the stall and people would say ‘Where’s Spidey?’ and he ended up being the mascot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s spoiled. He’s got Spidey Towers at home… two bookcases side by side that are full of his, erm, furniture.”

Through the gap between the stalls, appears a lady. This is Carla’s friend, Joanna Mepham, 47, owner of the Patchworkz Preloved stall next door. In her hand is what looks like a cloth rabbit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna holds the rabbit up, wiggles it. Introduces Ronnie the Wrong-Way-Round Rabbit.

“When I actually came to sew his legs on,” Joanna says with a smirk, “I discovered that the main body part was the wrong way round… And that,” she says, pointing to just below its belly, “is actually… his bum!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna and Carla’s laughter fills the market hall. “Yeah,” says Carla, “So if he trumps, he knocks himself out.”

It feels there is only one way to go from here. Strange question number one. If you had a time-machine where would you go?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carla pauses. “Does it have to be on Earth?” No. “Okay. I think I’d just want to go and sit on an asteroid and watch the solar system form. I mean, dinosaurs will squash you. There’s all that tricky problem of altering timelines. Do we really want to take Spidey back in time?”

Okay. Strange question number two. If you could change anything, what would it be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carla pauses again. A smile on her face.

“I’d like more compassion in the world. Yeah. I don’t tend to go with regrets and things. I think stuff in your life moulds you and makes you who you are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lady appears at the stall, asks Carla what the cold remedy was she mentioned. Carla writes ‘Echinacea’ on some paper, hands it to her. “You’re a good un,” says the lady.