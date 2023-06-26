Police discover body of elderly woman in lake at nature reserve in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire Police were called by a member of the public just after 7.40am on Monday, June 26 to Straws Bridge Nature Reserve in Ilkeston – following a report that a body had been found.

A woman, aged in her 70s, was discovered in the water and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

An investigation into her death has been launched, but officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

The woman’s body was found earlier today.

Anyone who lives in the area and may have witnessed something is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*391272:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101