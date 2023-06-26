News you can trust since 1855
Fire crews deal with more than 20 deliberate fires in Derbyshire village – including blaze at train station

A series of deliberate fires have been lit across a Derbyshire village in recent days – with firefighters tackling a blaze at a train station.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read

Fire crews from Shirebrook Station have been called to over 20 deliberate fires in close proximity to Pit Hill, Langwith over the last 10 days.

The fires were set in bins, bus shelters, plastic barriers and traffic cones – with the Langwith-Whaley Thorns train station also being targeted.

A station spokesperson said: “Not only is this dangerous and could lead to a larger incident, but it also prevents us from being available for genuine emergencies.”

The shelter at the station was engulfed in flames.
If you have any information, this can be reported to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service or Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

You can contact Firestoppers online or by calling 0800 169 5558

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.