Fire crews deal with more than 20 deliberate fires in Derbyshire village – including blaze at train station
Fire crews from Shirebrook Station have been called to over 20 deliberate fires in close proximity to Pit Hill, Langwith over the last 10 days.
The fires were set in bins, bus shelters, plastic barriers and traffic cones – with the Langwith-Whaley Thorns train station also being targeted.
A station spokesperson said: “Not only is this dangerous and could lead to a larger incident, but it also prevents us from being available for genuine emergencies.”
READ THIS: Detectives searching for missing Derbyshire woman launch murder investigation and appeal for sightings of a van
If you have any information, this can be reported to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service or Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:
You can contact Firestoppers online or by calling 0800 169 5558
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.