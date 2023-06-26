Fire crews from Shirebrook Station have been called to over 20 deliberate fires in close proximity to Pit Hill, Langwith over the last 10 days.

The fires were set in bins, bus shelters, plastic barriers and traffic cones – with the Langwith-Whaley Thorns train station also being targeted.

A station spokesperson said: “Not only is this dangerous and could lead to a larger incident, but it also prevents us from being available for genuine emergencies.”

The shelter at the station was engulfed in flames.

If you have any information, this can be reported to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service or Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

You can contact Firestoppers online or by calling 0800 169 5558

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101