Police discover body believed to be that of woman reported missing from Derbyshire village
Police have today located a body believed to be that of a missing Derbyshire woman.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police have confirmed today that a body, believed to be that of missing Tintwistle woman Yvonne, has been found.
A force spokesperson said: “Specially trained officers are supporting Yvonne's family at this extremely difficult time.
“We would like to thank members of the public who came forward to help over the weekend.”