Police discover body believed to be that of woman reported missing from Derbyshire village

Police have today located a body believed to be that of a missing Derbyshire woman.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Jan 2024, 16:43 GMT
Derbyshire Police have confirmed today that a body, believed to be that of missing Tintwistle woman Yvonne, has been found.

A force spokesperson said: “Specially trained officers are supporting Yvonne's family at this extremely difficult time.

“We would like to thank members of the public who came forward to help over the weekend.”

