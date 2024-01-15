Man arrested after police discover “large cannabis grow” inside Derbyshire home
Officers from Heanor, Alfreton and Codnor conducted a warrant at an address in Leabrooks on January 4 – discovering a large cannabis grow inside the property.
A 32-year old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Eaton has previously said: “The illegal production of cannabis is sometimes seen as low level but it’s important to remember that is often run by serious organised crime groups who exploit vulnerable people. They also usually involve a vast amount of electrical equipment to provide lighting and heating, which can cause a real safety risk to others in the neighbourhood.
“It’s clear that those behind the grows have little thought for the safety and welfare of others, and by going after those involved in cannabis production, we are able to disrupt their activities and take positive action to help prevent the potential for associated crimes – such as exploitation, violence and anti-social behaviour.”
If you have any information which could help Derbyshire Police target illegal drug activity, contact the force using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.