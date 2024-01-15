Man arrested after police discover “large cannabis grow” inside Derbyshire home

A man was arrested by police after they uncovered a “large cannabis grow” at a Derbyshire property.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Heanor, Alfreton and Codnor conducted a warrant at an address in Leabrooks on January 4 – discovering a large cannabis grow inside the property.

A 32-year old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Eaton has previously said: “The illegal production of cannabis is sometimes seen as low level but it’s important to remember that is often run by serious organised crime groups who exploit vulnerable people. They also usually involve a vast amount of electrical equipment to provide lighting and heating, which can cause a real safety risk to others in the neighbourhood.

A man was taken into custody by officers.

“It’s clear that those behind the grows have little thought for the safety and welfare of others, and by going after those involved in cannabis production, we are able to disrupt their activities and take positive action to help prevent the potential for associated crimes – such as exploitation, violence and anti-social behaviour.”

If you have any information which could help Derbyshire Police target illegal drug activity, contact the force using one of the methods below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101