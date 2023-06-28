Police discover body believed to be that of man reported missing from Derbyshire town
The search for a Derbyshire man who was reported missing last week has led to the discovery of a body by the police.
Officers searching for a man missing from Alfreton have found a body. Formal identification has not yet taken place but the body is thought to be that of Darren, who was reported missing from his home in the town on Sunday, June 25.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances around the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”