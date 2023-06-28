Darren Hall, 36, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston, has been charged with murder. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 28 June.

A murder investigation was launched following a report on Friday 23 June that Sarah had not been seen since 9pm on Tuesday 20 June at her home in Norman Street, Ilkeston.

A body believed to be that of Sarah was found in a layby off the westbound carriageway of the A617 in Chesterfield, close to junction 29 of the M1 at just after 12am on Monday 26 June.

Sarah Henshaw, 31, was found dead, on Monday, June 26 – after being missing for six days. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Police remain keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van, registration beginning YP16, in the early hours of Wednesday 21 June around the area of J29 of the M1 and the A617 towards Chesterfield.

Anyone who has any information that may assist their investigation is asked to contact them using the methods below and quoting incident number 444 of 23 June.

Website – use crime reporting tools on their website: https://orlo.uk/ZZJTN; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/X2grj