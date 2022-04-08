Police confirm young man died in Derbyshire road crash
A man in his 20s has died after a road crash in Derbyshire last night.
Police received a call at 9.10pm to reports of a collision between a Nissan Juke and a pedestrian on the B5035 heading out of Ashbourne towards Kniveton.
At the scene a man in his 20s was found with fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times.
“Specialist officers are supporting the family as further enquiries are made.
“Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a man wearing dark clothing in the area.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*198786.”
Facebook – send a private message to the police Facebook page
Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact
Website
Phone – call 101
You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.